Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $112.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New Relic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in New Relic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in New Relic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

