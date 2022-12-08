Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00.
New Relic Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of New Relic stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $112.82.
Institutional Trading of New Relic
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.