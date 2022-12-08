Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $23,914,677.60 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 43.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.