Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 220,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total value of C$1,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,031,662.37.

On Friday, December 2nd, James Withall sold 180,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$873,000.00.

RUP traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$4.65. 6,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,232. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$889.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.32.

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUP shares. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

