Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO Sells 18,884 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $124,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Seer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEER traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 280,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,551. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $407.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Get Seer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

About Seer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seer by 109.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Seer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Seer by 40.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.