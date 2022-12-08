Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO Sells 18,884 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $124,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Seer Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SEER traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 280,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,551. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $407.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
