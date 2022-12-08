Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $81,700.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $359.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
