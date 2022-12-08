International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 223,490 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,490 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 487,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 122,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

