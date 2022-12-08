Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,481 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 21.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.97. 693,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,583,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

