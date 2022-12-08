Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 8th (AAMC, AERI, AGEN, ALFVY, BAC, BARK, BILI, BLDP, BMBL, CHDN)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB). The firm issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX). They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). They issued a buy rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). They issued a neutral rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF). The firm issued a positive rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF). Liberum Capital issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

