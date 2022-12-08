Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 8th (AAMC, AERI, AGEN, ALFVY, BAC, BARK, BILI, BLDP, BMBL, CHDN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB). The firm issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX). They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). They issued a buy rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). They issued a neutral rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF). The firm issued a positive rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF). Liberum Capital issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.