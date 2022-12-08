Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Realty Investors (ARL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Realty Investors (NYSE: ARL):

12/7/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – American Realty Investors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/29/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – American Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ARL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736. The company has a market capitalization of $341.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

