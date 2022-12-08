Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,381 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,472 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,198,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 269,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,604. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -141.46 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -24.99%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

