iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.96. 9,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 15,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

