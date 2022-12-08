iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,340 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,230,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $37.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

