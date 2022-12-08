iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $430,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 80,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,513. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

