iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $224.01. 2,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,336. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $301.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

