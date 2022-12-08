iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 16.0% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 161,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.92 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

