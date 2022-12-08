iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 6th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $374,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,280. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.36.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

