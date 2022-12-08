iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.35

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 34913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

iStar Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The company has a market cap of $641.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

About iStar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

