iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.35

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 34913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
iStar Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The company has a market cap of $641.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
