Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Itron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after buying an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Itron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 588,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 70,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

ITRI opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $70.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

