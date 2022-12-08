Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.