Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Jamf accounts for 3.9% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jamf by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Jamf by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,818,502.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

