Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.70 ($59.68) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of HEI opened at €50.94 ($53.62) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($40.77) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($71.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is €46.96 and its 200-day moving average is €47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

