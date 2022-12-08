JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.73.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

