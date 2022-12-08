John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
