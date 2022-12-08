John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

