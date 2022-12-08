John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.