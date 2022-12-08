John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of WLY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.57 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLY shares. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

