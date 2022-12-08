JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.66.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.