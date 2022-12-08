JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $3,566,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 148,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $389.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.