JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target to 33.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KHOTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

