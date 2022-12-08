JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Target Price to GBX 580

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.05) to GBX 580 ($7.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

