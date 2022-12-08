JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Trimmed by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. 4,203,647 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.