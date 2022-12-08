JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $1.69

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. JUNO has a total market cap of $109.48 million and approximately $316,759.87 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00009807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00508826 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.78 or 0.30414046 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,823,820 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

