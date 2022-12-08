Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $108.94 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $108.94 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,995,425,866 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,974,260,565 with 14,974,260,565.400581 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00744775 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,072,152.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

