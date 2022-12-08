Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.80 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $108.80 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Get Kaspa alerts:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,980,615,764 coins and its circulating supply is 14,980,615,765 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,974,260,565 with 14,974,260,565.400581 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00744775 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,072,152.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

