Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,159 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,880. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.40%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

