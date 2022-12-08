Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,159 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,880. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

