KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

