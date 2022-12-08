Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.86

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.86 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84.86 ($1.03), with a volume of 78464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.32 ($1.09).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £150.19 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

