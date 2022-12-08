KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 978.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 125.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

