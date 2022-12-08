KeyCorp Weighs in on Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,340,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 118,282 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

