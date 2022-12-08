Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down to $53.47

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.47, but opened at $52.00. Kforce shares last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5,905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,674,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

