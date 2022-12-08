Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 17,686,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,436,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

