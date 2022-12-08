Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

