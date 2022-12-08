Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 41.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.