Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 41.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
