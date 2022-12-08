Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. 9,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 576,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.