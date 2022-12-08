Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 97,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 2.22. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,082 shares of company stock worth $999,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Lantronix by 4.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

