Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 67626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Laureate Education Announces Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,621,000 after acquiring an additional 535,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laureate Education by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 511,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 69.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 25.9% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

