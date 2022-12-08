LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.69. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

