Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $332.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.58 and a 200 day moving average of $298.91. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.