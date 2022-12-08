Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $54.42 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $54.42 million and approximately $405,092.46 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,380,786 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

