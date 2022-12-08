Lisk Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.19 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $114.06 million and $7.19 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005114 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,244,399 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

