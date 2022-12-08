Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYV opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

